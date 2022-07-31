Watch Ric Flair’s Last Match Live Stream Wrestling PPV on FITE

On Sunday night, at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Tennessee, one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, Ric Flair, will step into the ring for one last match and it will be live streamed on FITE.TV for the world to see.

Flair is a 16-time former world heavyweight champion, two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductee, NWA Hall of Fame and Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame member.

His career began in the 1970s and remained relevant with fans young and old. What lured fans to The Nature Boy was his charismatic and flamboyant showmanship. He was one of the best entertainers in the game and used his colorful personality to really sell a fight.

In the main event of the evening “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair will make an emotional walk down the aisle one last time. He will enter the ring alongside his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo in a tag team match against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

This match will put a cap on Flair’s amazing 50 year wrestling career and fans don’t want to miss this historical event to witness one of the greats in his last in ring performance.

You don’t want to miss the action on Sunday night because there will be loads of wrestling excitement including two IMPACT wrestling world championship matches.

Jordynne Grace (Champ) vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering in a Three-Way Women’s IMPACT Knockouts World Championship match.

Josh Alexander (Champ) vs. Jacob Fatu in a Impact World Championship Singles Match as the co-main event before Ric Flair’s Last Match.

The event is on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT on FITE.TV Pay-Per-View, for more information on how to view the live stream online visit: https://www.fite.tv/watch/ric-flairs-last-match/2pbdn/

