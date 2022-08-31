Deontay Wilder: Anthony Joshua and his team didn’t want to fight me

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “Bronze Bomber” Wilder is still one of the most exciting fighters in the sport today.

Having only lost twice to Tyson Fury, he can likely still give any other fighter a run for their money due to his devastating KO power.

ESNEWS caught up with Wilder at a celebrity Golf event and asked him about his thoughts on the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight and the possible Tyson Fury vs. Usyk unification bout for the undisputed title.

“Of course I watched it (Joshua vs. Usyk),” Wilder told ESNEWS. “I mean Joshua did exactly what we expected him to do, to be cautious and run out of gas. He has a serious stamina problem, a serious stamina problem. We knew that he would be very cautious because of what happened before. As you see he was very cautious of throwing punches and different things like that. That best man (Usyk) won that night.

“I think Fury is too big for him. One thing he got going for him is just his size. I look at that fight like a Cunningham, somebody that dominates him, but then when he gets tired he looks to lean on him. Anything’s possible, you can’t look past Usyk, his skill and ability to maneuver around the ring as well so anything can happen. Anything can happen in the business of boxing.

Wilder also showed his dislike for Anthony Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn for giving him the round around for 6 months when he was ready to go to England to fight Anthony Joshua for a unification bout several years ago.

Wilder and Joshua were both undefeated at the time, and it was the biggest fight to make in boxing, but it never came to fruition. Wilder was doing everything he could to try and make the fight but he said Joshua’s team avoided it.

After Joshua lost to Andy Ruiz by stoppage and was outboxed by Oleksandr Usyk twice, Wilder sees why they avoided him.

“That’s why they didn’t make the fight before,” Wilder said of the Joshua fight. “I mean that is the reason they took me on a six month roller coaster because they did everything to avoid the fight. They did not want to fight me and these are the results and the reason, we are seeing it fast forward years later. I hate talking about those guys. These promoters, managers, they put a bad taste in my mouth everytime because they get in the way of big fights from happening.”

Deontay Wilder returns to the ring against Robert Helenius on October 15, 2022 on FOX Sports PPV.

