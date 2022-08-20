How to Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Live Stream Online

The big heavyweight championship rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua is on, and it will take place at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia on August 20th and will be live streamed online on DAZN.

Anthony Joshua (24–2, 22 KOs) is Britain’s biggest boxing star and he is ready to reclaim championship gold under the guidance of new trainer Robert Garcia.

On September 2021, Joshua would enter the ring in London in front of a huge supporting crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to defend his unified WBA, WBO and IBF titles against underdog Oleksandr Usyk.

The fight didn’t go as planned with the much smaller Usyk outboxing Joshua to win a twelve round decision in a shocking loss.

This isn’t the first time Joshua lost via upset. In his New York boxing debut in 2019, Joshua was stopped by late replacement Andy Ruiz in what was considered the upset of the year, losing his unified titles to the American challenger.

Joshua was able to regain the belts in the rematch where he outboxed Ruiz soundly and won the titles. AJ believes he will adjust again and reclaim his belts on Saturday night.

The reigning undefeated champion Oleksandr Usyk (19–0, 13 KOs) has the belief that he will again beat Joshua and doesn’t feel the British heavyweight will be able to adjust to his southpaw style.

Fight Card

Heavyweight Championship – Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua (WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles)

Heavyweight – Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhang Zhilei

Light Heavyweight – Callum Smith vs. Mathieu Bauderlique

Cruiserweight – Badou Jack vs. Richard Rivera

Super Lightweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Jose Alatorre

Women’s Super Bantamweight – Ramla Ali vs. Crystal Garcia Nova

Heavyweight – Andrew Tabiti vs. James Wilson

Light Heavyweight – Ben Whittaker vs. Petar Nosic

Light Heavyweight – Daniel Lapin vs. Jozef Jurko

Lightweight – Bader Samreen vs. Fuad Tarverdi

Super Welterweight – Rashed Belhasa vs. Traycho Georgiev

How to Watch:

Fight fans can watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 live stream on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT on DAZN (www.dazn.com)

