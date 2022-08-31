Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match set for October on Showtime PPV!

Undefeated boxing star Jake “The Problem Child” Paul will take a huge step up in competition when he takes on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson “The Spider” Silva in his next boxing match.

TMZ Sports confirmed that the Paul vs. Silva fight is on for October and it will be shown on Showtime Pay-Per-View.

No venue or exact date yet, but as soon as the particulars are sorted out they will announce the fight and have a press conference with both combatants.

Paul, 25, was scheduled to fight Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. earlier this month but both fights fell through and he was searching for a worthy opponent to fill the void.

Silva has been having a resurgence at the age of 47, and he shocked the combat world when he beat former boxing world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr by decision and then knocking out former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz in a boxing match last September.

A lot of MMA and UFC fighters were suggesting that Paul should fight Anderson Silva and that he would lose to the 47-year-old MMA legend.

Paul is 5 and 0 as a boxer and has already faced two UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley and knocked both out, he now has the opportunity to take out another UFC legend in Anderson Silva and he enjoys rubbing it in UFC President Dana White’s face everytime he beats one of his former fighters.

Silva even though in his late 40’s has shown he still has his punching power and reflexes, he also is a southpaw so that will present some problems for the YouTuber turned boxer.

