KSI vs. Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda Fight Live Stream, where to watch, and start time

2 Fights 1 Night: KSI vs Swarmz and KSI vs Luis Alcaraz Pineda is a huge social media boxing event, where some of the most popular personas from YouTube and Twitch and other online platforms will go toe to toe in the boxing ring.

The event that takes place on August 27, will be held at the O2 arena in London, England and will be live streamed on DAZN.

The headliner and opening bout is the selling point of the event. It’s a unique card that has KSI the popular British YouTube personality fighting twice in one night against two different foes.

KSI will open the event taking on rapper Swarmz in a six round cruiserweight bout, if he is able to win and relatively unharmed than he will rest for a few hours before he takes on Mexican boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda in the main event.

YouTube prankster Fousey will fight KSI’s younger brother Deji in the co-main event and FaZe Temperrr takes on Slim Albaher and FaZe Sensei will fight King Kenny.

The commentary team for 2 fights 1 night: KSI vs Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda are Ade Oladipo, Todd Grisham, True Geordie, Big Zuu, Wade Plemons, Joelah Noble, Keemstar, and JiDion.

2 Fights 1 Night Card

KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda – Cruiserweight

FaZe Temperrr vs. Slim Albaher -Light heavyweight

Deji vs. Fousey – Light heavyweight

FaZe Sensei vs. King Kenny – Catchweight

Salt Papi vs. Andy Warski – Catchweight

Sam Hyde vs. IAMTHMPSN – Heavyweight

Deen The Great vs. Evil Hero – Catchweight

KSI vs. Swarmz – Cruiserweight

The KSI vs Swarmz and KSI vs Luis Alcaraz Pineda 2 fights 1 night event takes place on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the O2 in London, England.

The boxing event start time will begin at 7:00 pm BST / 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT and the live stream will be on DAZN, for more information visit: www.dazn.com.

