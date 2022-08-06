Watch Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga Fight Stream Live Online August 6

The fighting pride of Belfast, Michael “Mick” Conlan, returns to the ring against Miguel Marriaga in a 10-round featherweight main event on Saturday night at the The SSE Arena in Ireland.

The Top Rank promoted event will be shown in the United States on the ESPN+ live streaming service online and it will be loaded with Irish talent.

Conlan (16-1, 8 KOs), is a two-time Olympian who represented Ireland, and he came close to achieving his dream of becoming a world boxing champion last March when he went up against WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood. In the fight with Wood, Conlan put on a show, and he was up on all three judges scorecards, only to get overconfident and exchange blows with he champion and get knocked out in the final seconds of the 12th round. It was a shocking ending to an exciting Fight of the Year bout.

Marriaga (30-5, 26 KOs), from Colombia, who is also a three-time title contender and never tasted championship gold. The hard hitter has faced top champions like Vasiliy Lomachenko, Oscar Valdez and Nicholas Walters. At the age of 35, the clock is ticking and he need to pull of the upset in Conlan’s hometown to remain a serious contender.

The event will also feature Irish fighters Tyrone McKenna, Kieran Molloy, Padraig McCrory, Kurt Walker and and Paddy Donovan to name a few.

Fight Card

Featherweight – Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga

Welterweight – Tyrone McKenna vs. Chris Jenkins

Junior Middleweight – Kieran Molloy vs. Evgenii Vazem

Super Middleweight – Padraig McCrory vs. Marco Antonio Periban

Featherweight – Kurt Walker vs. Marcos Gabriel Martinez

Welterweight – Paddy Donovan vs. Tom Hill

Conlan vs. Marriaga takes place a The SSE Arena in Belfast, Ireland on Saturday, August 6, 2022, Live Stream on ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

