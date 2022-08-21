Watch Omar Figueroa Jr. vs Sergey Lipinets Fight Live on Showtime Championship Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions heads to Florida for a stacked Showtime Championship Boxing card headlined by Omar Figueroa Jr. vs Sergey Lipinets on August 20th.

Omar Figueroa Jr. was originally set to fight Adrien Broner but, Broner pulled out of the fight due to mental health issues.

Figueroa frustrated didn’t buy the excuse and thinks that Broner probably failed to prepare and wasn’t confident in his chances heading into the fight.

The card was saved when hard hitting former champion Sergey Lipinets stepped up and took the fight on short notice.

Figueroa vs Lipinets will be an all out action packed fight with both guys offensive minded and having the hearts of warriors. This will be a can’t miss event.

Light welterweight contenders Alberto Puello and Batyr Akhmedov will fight fort the vacant WBA 140-pound title.

WBA super featherweight world champion Roger Gutierrez defends his strap against Hector Garcia and opening the telecast is undefeated rising star Brandun Lee taking on Will Madera in a light welterweight scrap.

Fight Card

Light Welterweight – Omar Figueroa Jr vs. Sergey Lipinets (12 rounds)

WBA Light Welterweight Championship – Alberto Puello vs. Batyr Akhmedov (12 rounds)

WBA Super Featherweight Championship – Roger Gutierrez vs. Hector Luis Garcia (12 rounds)

Light Welterweight – Brandun Lee vs. Will Madera (10 rounds)

Figueroa vs. Lipinets live on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on SHOWTIME, for more information visit: https://www.sho.com/sports/fights/5481/figueroa-vs-lipinets

