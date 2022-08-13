Where to Watch Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa Fight Stream Online

Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa and Xander Zayas vs. Elias Espadas takes place at the Resorts World Las Vegas Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 13, and will be shown Live on ESPN.

Lopez is coming off his first career defeat when he was upset by Australian fighter George Kambosos Jr. back in November of 2021.

Lopez lost his unified titles and had a lot of health issues heading into the fight and wasn’t one hundred percent.

Kambosos eventually went on to fight for the undisputed lightweight championship against undefeated WBC title holder Devin Haney and would lose by unanimous decision.

Lopez is ready to move up in weight and feels his body will be fresher at 140 pounds when he takes on Pedro Campa tonight in his light welterweight debut.

Campa, 30, of Mexico has a record of 34-1-1 with 23 knockouts and wants to take advantage of the big stage moment and show Lopez that he is too small for the division by making him taste his power.

ESPN Main Broadcast

Light Welterweight – Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa

Junior Middleweight – Xander Zayas vs. Elias Espadas

Undercard Live Stream on ESPN+

Featherweight – Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas vs. Edy Valencia

Junior Lightweight – Andres Cortes vs. Abraham Montoya

Middleweight – Troy Isley vs. Victor Toney

Featherweight – Duke Ragan vs. D’Angelo Fuentes

Light Welterweight – Omar Rosario vs. Esteban Munoz

Lightweight – Charlie Sheehy vs. Juan Manuel Castaneda Valle

Where to Watch Lopez vs Campa Fight Online:

Fight fans can watch tonight’s fight on ESPN and online through ESPN+ live streaming service. The undercard live stream begins at 6:40 pm ET / 3:40 pm PT and the main televised broadcast starts at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

