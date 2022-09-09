Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall Live Stream Weigh-in Video and Results

On Saturday night in London, England, the biggest women’s boxing event in history will take place with an all Female fight card headlined by Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall for the undisputed women’s middleweight championship.

The Co-main event Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner will be a lightweight unification bout with 3 of the 4 major sanctioning body titles on the line.

Claressa Shields is considered the GWOAT of boxing, the Greatest Woman of All Time, and she has the accolades to show, with multiple unified titles in several weight divisions and in her amateur boxing career she won two Olympic Gold Medals and only has one defeat.

The lone defeat on her amateur boxing record came at the hands of Savannah Marshall.

The loss has been a thorn in Shields side because she feels Marshall is living off that one defeat and she wants to shut her up in the pros to make her realize she was just a kid when she lost to Marshall.

Marshall believes she has Shields number and she predicts a knockout of the American star. Someone’s undefeated record has got to go and only one will be the undisputed queen of the middleweight division.

Before the fight on Saturday night, the boxers must make the contractual weight limit, the live stream will be available on YouTube on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 8:00 AM ET / 5:00 AM PT.

Fight Card and Weight Divisions

Women’s Middleweight Championship (160 lbs) – Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall (IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO Titles)

Women’s Junior Lightweight Championship (130 lbs) – Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner (IBF, WBC, WBO Titles)

Welterweight (147 lbs) – Lauren Price vs. Timea Belik

Lightweight (135 lbs) – Caroline Dubois vs. Milena Koleva

Featherweight (126 lbs) – Karriss Artingstall vs. Marina Sakharov

Featherweight (126 lbs) – Ebonie Jones vs. Vanesa Caballero

Flyweight (112 lbs) – Ginny Fuchs vs. Gemma Ruegg

Super Welterweight (154 lbs) – April Hunter vs. Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez

Super Flyweight (115 lbs) – Shannon Ryan vs. Buchra El Quaissi

Super Bantamweight (122 lbs) Sarah Liegmann vs. Bec Connolly

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall Live Stream Weigh-in Video



Video Upload by Sky Sports

