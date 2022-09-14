VIDEO: Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 Fight Live Stream Press Conference

The Trilogy between Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin is only a few days away, and the two bitter rivals can’t wait to get into the ring to finally settle the score on Saturday night.

First the fighters and their teams will meet at the fight week press conference to exchanged final words and answer the media questions. The press conference will be live streamed on Matchroom Boxing’s official YouTube Page.

Canelo the biggest star in boxing is the current undisputed super middleweight champion and he will put all the titles on the line against Gennadiy Golovkin who will be making his 168 pounds debut.

Golovkin has only one professional loss on his and one draw, both of those blemishes came from his two fights with Canelo.

The first fight between the two, happened in 2017 and the fight went the distance with many of the viewers believing Golovkin done enough to beat Canelo, the fight was ultimately announced a draw.

This left a bitter taste in Golovkin’s mouth and he wanted a rematch right away. Before the two met for a second time, Canelo tested positive for a banned substance and was suspended. Golovkin was furious and wondered if Canelo was taking something in their first fight.

When they finally met for a second time Canelo won the decision and it further made Golovkin disappointed with boxing. He wondered if there was any more honesty in the sport, because they gave Canelo who cheated a soft punishment for testing positive for performance enhancing drugs, and then to top it off they gave him the decision in a fight Golovkin felt he also won.

They will finally meet again in a highly anticipated rubbermatch on September 17th at the T-Mobile Arena and hope to end this rivalry once and for all.

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin Press Conference Live Stream begins at 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.



Video upload by Matchroom Boxing

