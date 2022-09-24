Watch Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker, Serrano vs Mahfoud Fight Stream Live in England

Heavyweights Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker headline a big boxing event from the AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday night with a women’s featherweight championship unification co-feature between Amanda Serrano and Sarah Mahfoud.

Joe Joyce is a late bloomer in the heavyweight division at 37-year-old is when fighters are considered past their prime or retired, but for the undefeated British power puncher he is just getting started.

He is anticipating a world title opportunity but knows his time will come soon, and he will be in against his best opponent yet in former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker.

Parker, 30, held the WBO world title, but lost it to Anthony Joshua in 2018 when they fought or a unification bout.

The New Zealand native is eager to get another shot at the world titles, but also knows he has to make his way back to the top and by beating an undefeated knockout artist like Joyce he feels it will bring him closer in the ranks.

In the co-main event WBC, WBO women’s featherweight champion Amanda Serrano tries to unify the titles with undefeated IBF champion Sarah Mahfoud in a 10-round championship bout that could steal the show.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker

Women’s Featherweight Championship Unification – Amanda Serrano vs. Sarah Mahfoud (WBO, WBC, IBF Titles)

Welterweight – Ekow Essuman vs. Samuel Antwi

Super Featherweight – Michael Magnesi vs. Anthony Cacace

Middleweight – Nathan Heaney vs. Jack Flatley

Featherweight – Raven Chapman vs. Jorgelina Guanini

Middleweight – James Heneghan vs. Rod Douglas Jr

Lightweight – Callum Thompson vs. Delmar Thomas

Super Lightweight – Amaar Akbar vs. Karlo Wallace

Super Middleweight – Mark Heffron vs. Martin Ezequiel Bulacio

Cruiserweight – Tommy Fletcher vs. Toni Visic

Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker airs on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT / 6:00 PM BST on ESPN+ in the United States and BT Sports Box Office in the United Kingdom.

