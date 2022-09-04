Watch Juan Francisco Estrada vs Argi Cortes Live Fight Stream Online on DAZN

On Saturday in Sonora, Mexico, DAZN presents a championship boxing event with three world title fights. The headlined Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Argi Cortes for the WBC franchise super flyweight title.

One of the best Mexican fighters in the world Juan Francisco Estrada returns to defend his WBC franchise title against the tough challenger Argi Cortes.

Estrada vs. Cortes has the potential of a true classic between two Mexican warriors and its a worthy main event for a stacked card.

The second world championship fight is the co-main event. Erika Cruz will defend her WBA women’s featherweight title against Canadian challenger and former world champion Jelena Mrdjenovich.

The third world title fight is for the vacant IBF flyweight belt, and undefeated contenders Hector Flores of Mexico and Sivenathi Nontshinga of South Africa will battle it out for the IBF belt.

Opening the DAZN live streaming broadcast will be a super featherweight showdown between Eduardo Hernandez and Jorge Mata.

Fight Card

Super Flyweight Championship – Juan Francisco Estrada vs Argi Cortes (WBC Franchise title)

Women’s Featherweight Championship – Erika Cruz vs. Jelena Mrdjenovich (WBA title)

Flyweight Championship – Hector Flores vs. Sivenathi Nontshinga (vacant IBF title)

Super Featherweight – Eduardo Hernandez vs. Jorge Mata

Event: Juan Francisco Estrada vs Argi Cortes WBC super flyweight championship

Venue: Centro de Usos Multiples in Sonora, Mexico

Date and Time: Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

TV / Live Stream: DAZN

