Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez to hold open workout on Oct. 11th at Brickhouse Boxing Club

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez Official Open Media Workout presented by Bitcoin.com

Tuesday, Oct. 11th at Brickhouse Boxing Club in North Hollywood, California OPEN TO PUBLIC

LOS ANGELES (October 3, 2022) – Brickhouse Boxing Club will host an open workout for Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) on Tuesday, October 11 starting at 11:30 AM PST, to promote the November 5th mega-fight between World Boxing Association (WBA) Light Heavyweight World Champion Dimitry Bivol (28-0, 11 KOs) and mandatory challenger Ramirez, the former World Super Middleweight Champion from Mazatlán, Mexico.

Bivol vs. Zurdo will be streamed live Dec. 5th on DAZN from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The “Zurdo” workout is presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Matchroom Boxing, in association with Zurdo Promotions and 3 Point Management (3 PM), sponsored by Bitcoin.com.

“As I wind down my camp,” Ramirez said, “I’m excited to share my thoughts and show a little glimpse into what my life is like leading up to the fight. Camp has been great, and I’ll be 100-percent ready when the lights turn on November 5th. I’m grateful to be in this position and sincerely appreciate for my team, Golden Boy, Matchroom, DAZN, WBA, Mr. Gilberto Mendoza, and all my fans for the support.”

Ramirez is a principal member in 3 Point Management (3 PM), which opened the 6,000 square foot, state-of-the-art Brickhouse Boxing Club last year in North Hollywood (11116 Weddington St. / 818.821.3355). Arguably the premier boxing gym in Los Angeles, Brickhouse Boxing Club’s key members and trainers include “Zurdo” Ramirez, 4-time World Champion Brian Viloria, Ramirez’ head trainer Julian Chua, and strength & conditioning coach Chris Wong.

