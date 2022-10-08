GLORY Collision 4: Badr Hari vs Alistair Overeem 3 Fight Stream, Where to Watch Live, Start Time

GLORY is ready to bring the biggest kickboxing event of the year with a mega fight main event between the bad boy of kickboxing Badr Hari and MMA legend Alistair Overeem, and an undercard consisting of four championship bouts.

Badr Hari and Alistair Overeem first met in the kickboxing ring under the K-1 umbrella in Japan, with Overeem taking the fight by KO. Hari woud get his revenge a year later in 2009 when he stopped Overeem. Over a decade in the making this highly awaiting heavyweight showdown trilogy bout is ready to happen and fight fans will be tuned in to see who comes out on top.

The four fights preceding the Hari vs. Overeem are all title fights.

GLORY women’s super bantamweight champion Tiffany Van Soest will have her hands full when she defends her coveted title against challenger Sarah Moussaddak in the co-feature of the evening.

Sergej Maslobojev and Tarik Khbabez will compete for the vacant GLORY light heavyweight championship.

Lightweight champion Tyjani Beztati puts his belt up against Stoyan Koprivlenski, and featherweight champion Petchpanomrung defends his title against Abraham Vidales.

Glory Collision 4 Card

Heavyweight – Badr Hari vs. Alistair Overeem, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Women’s Super Bantamweight Championship – Tiffany Van Soest (Champ) vs. Sarah Moussaddak

Light Heavyweight Championship – Sergej Maslobojev vs. Tarik Khbabez (Vacant title)

Lightweight Championship – Tyjani Beztati (Champ) vs. Stoyan Koprivlenski

Featherweight Championship – Petchpanomrung (Champ) vs. Abraham Vidales

Heavyweight – Levi Rigters vs. Tariq Osaro

Watch GLORY: Collision 4 Live Stream on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 8:00 pm CET / 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT on VIDEOLAND in the Netherlands and GloryFights.com for the rest of the world.

For more information on how to watch GLORY Collision 4: Hari vs. Overeem 3 visit: https://www.glorykickboxing.com/collision-4-how-to-watch

Like this: Like Loading...