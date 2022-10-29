Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva FREE Live Stream Fight Prelims and Countdown Show

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva are ready to go toe to toe in Arizona, but first the fight fans will be able to catch a FREE live stream preliminary card and countdown show on YouTube.

The featured bout for the main card is a an intriguing one with the pro debuts of NFL running back Le’Veon Bell and former UFC star Uriah Hall fighting in a cruiserweight bout scheduled for four rounds.

Jake Paul is a YouTube star who transitioned to boxing and has already headlined several Pay-Per-View cards against former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, he knocked both foes out.

Tonight he will try to add another former UFC legend to his resume when he goes up against one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time Anderson “The Spider” Silva.

Silva is 47 years old but has made a splash in the boxing world when he outboxed former champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and won a decision. He also knocked out former UFC champion Tito Ortiz with a highlight reel KO.

Can the aging lion still have enough to beat the young up and coming boxer or will Paul prove to the world that he is legit with a KO over Silva? Those questions will be answered on Saturday night on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View.

Official Fight Card

Cruiserweight – Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Lightweight – Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez

Bantamweight – Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves

Cruiserweight – Le’Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall

Cruiserweight – Chris Avila vs. Mikhail “Dr. Mike” Varshavski

Preliminary Undercard

Heavyweight – Jeremiah Milton vs. Quintin Sumpter

Women’s Super Middleweight – Shadasia Green vs. Ogleidis Suarez

Super Bantamweight – Danny Barrios Flores vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr

Super Bantamweight – Adrian Rodriguez vs. Dominique Griffin

Light Middleweight – Eliezer Silva vs. Anthony Hannah

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Prelims and SHOWTIME PPV Countdown Show starts at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT on Saturday, October 29, 2022.



Video upload by SHOWTIME Sports

