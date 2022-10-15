Jay Swingler vs. Cherdleys Full Fight Card Video Replay Highlights and Results

MF & DAZN: X SERIES 002: Jay Swingler vs. Cherdleys just finished and the event was a huge success with loads of action and fun fight filled bouts between social media stars of YouTube, Twitch, Tik Tok and other celebs.

The KSI and Wasserman boxing promoted event took place at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England on Saturday, October 15th and it was a packed crowd.

Fight Card

Jay Swingler vs. Cherdleys

Slim Albaher vs. Ryan Taylor

Joel Morris (JMX) vs. Ginty

Astrid Wett vs. Keeley

Ashley Tebi vs. Anthony Taylor

Halal Ham vs. DTG

The co-main event between Slim Albaher and Ryan Taylor was a true brawl of nuts and guts with both guys giving and taking. Slim with his long lanky build and his love for the sweet science was having fun in there going heads up with Ryan Taylor. Slim dropped Taylor hard and stunned him multiple times, Taylor showed he had the heart of a lion and refused to quit even with a damaged nose and face he still pressed on until the end.

Slim had his hand raised in victory and Taylor proved he is a true warrior in defeat, the fight was a classic and was the fight of the night.

The main event between Jay Swingler and Cherdleys didn’t last long. Swingler showed he is levels above Cherdleys and hurt him multiple times including a knockdown early and then finishing him off in the first round with a vicious combo that forced the referee to step in and wave the fight off.

Swingler felt great in his long awaited boxing return and a rematch with AnEsonGib could be a huge event on the MF & DAZN: X SERIES if it happens on the platform.

MF & DAZN: X SERIES 002: Jay Swingler vs. Cherdleys Full Fight Results and Highlights Video Replay



Upload by DAZN Boxing

