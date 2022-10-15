MF & DAZN: X SERIES 002: Jay Swingler vs. Cherdleys FREE Live Stream Countdown Show Video

MF & DAZN: X SERIES 002: Jay Swingler vs. Cherdleys at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England on Saturday, October 15.

The event is promoted by KSI and Wasserman boxing and features celebrity boxing matches between social media influencers from Twitch, YouTube, Instagram and various other platforms.

KSI is one of the original YouTuber’s turned boxers and fought against Logan Paul and won their rematch and went on to fight again in the inaugural MF & DAZN X Series event in August against two opponents and won.

Tonight the card centers around YouTuber’s Jay Swingler of Great Britain and Cherdleys of America, they will square off in a middleweight tussle and the card will be stacked with action from top to bottom.

BMX rider Ryan Taylor will take on gamer Sulieman “Slim” Albaher in the co-main event and that bout is a can’t miss.

Before the main broadcast on DAZN, fight fans can enjoy a pre-show countdown live stream on YouTube, and analysts and social media stars will break down and discuss the event from top to bottom.

MF & DAZN: X Series 002 Fight Card

Super Middleweight – Jay Swingler vs. Cherdleys

Light Heavyweight – Slim vs. Ryan Taylor

Cruiserweight – JMX vs. Ginty

Women’s Super Featherweight – Astrid Wett vs. Keeley

Crusierweight – Ashley Rak-Su vs. Anthony Taylor

Heavyweight – DTG vs. Halal Ham

The FREE MF & DAZN: X SERIES 002: Jay Swingler vs. Cherdleys Live stream countdown show starts at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT on Saturday, October 15, 2022 on DAZN’s official YouTube Channel.



