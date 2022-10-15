MF & DAZN: X SERIES 002: Jay Swingler vs. Cherdleys FREE Live Stream Countdown Show Video

MF & DAZN: X SERIES 002: Jay Swingler vs. Cherdleys at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England on Saturday, October 15.
The event is promoted by KSI and Wasserman boxing and features celebrity boxing matches between social media influencers from Twitch, YouTube, Instagram and various other platforms.
KSI is one of the original YouTuber’s turned boxers and fought against Logan Paul and won their rematch and went on to fight again in the inaugural MF & DAZN X Series event in August against two opponents and won.
Tonight the card centers around YouTuber’s Jay Swingler of Great Britain and Cherdleys of America, they will square off in a middleweight tussle and the card will be stacked with action from top to bottom.
BMX rider Ryan Taylor will take on gamer Sulieman “Slim” Albaher in the co-main event and that bout is a can’t miss.
Before the main broadcast on DAZN, fight fans can enjoy a pre-show countdown live stream on YouTube, and analysts and social media stars will break down and discuss the event from top to bottom.
MF & DAZN: X Series 002 Fight Card
Super Middleweight – Jay Swingler vs. Cherdleys
Light Heavyweight – Slim vs. Ryan Taylor
Cruiserweight – JMX vs. Ginty
Women’s Super Featherweight – Astrid Wett vs. Keeley
Crusierweight – Ashley Rak-Su vs. Anthony Taylor
Heavyweight – DTG vs. Halal Ham
The FREE MF & DAZN: X SERIES 002: Jay Swingler vs. Cherdleys Live stream countdown show starts at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT on Saturday, October 15, 2022 on DAZN’s official YouTube Channel.
Video upload by DAZN