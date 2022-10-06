NFL star Le’Veon Bell to fight UFC fighter Uriah Hall on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing card

Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell is set to make his professional boxing debut against UFC fighter Uriah Hall on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva October 29th Showtime Pay-Per-View event.

SHOWTIME sports and Most Valuable Promotions announced the Bell vs Hall fight on Thursday, it will be held in the cruiserweight division with a weight limit of 195 pounds and will add to the spectacle of non boxers like YouTuber’s and sports stars becoming professional boxers.

Bell, 30, who lasted played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hasn’t officially retired from the NFL but the top runner has made it known that he is serious about becoming a professional boxer and truly believes in his skills.

He fought his first boxing match in September against fellow NFL running back Adrian Peterson and knocked him out in the fifth round. It was an exhibition bout so no winner was declared but it showed that Bell has the power and decent boxing skills. After his stoppage win of Peterson he told media that he is focusing on boxing full-time and wants to show the doubters he has what it takes to succeed in the sport.

Hall, 38, is an MMA veteran with a record of 17 wins and 11 losses, he mainly fought in the UFC and will also be making his professional boxing debut.

On paper Hall should be the favorite having trained in boxing and fought in MMA for many years, but Bell is confident he will knockout or make Hall quit once he tastes his punching power.

Also on the card making his pro boxing debut is YouTube star “Doctor Mike” Mikhail Varshavski taking on MMA fighter and Nate Diaz protege Chris Avila in a 185 pound catchweight bout set for four rounds. Avila will be undersized but he has confidence in his fighting experience to defeat the inexperienced Doctor Mike.

Paul vs. Silva takes place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on October 29, 2022 on SHOWTIME PPV.

