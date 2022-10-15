Watch Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall, Mayer vs. Baumgardner Fight Live Stream on ESPN+

The battle between two undefeated middleweight champions Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall will take place on October 15th in London, England and it will be for undisputed status.

The historical all-female boxing event will be stacked with a co-main event for a junior lightweight unification bout between American champions Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner.

Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KOs) is the WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight world champion and is also considered the greatest woman to every box, she will take on British WBO titleholder Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs) in a long awaited rematch that has been years in the making.

The two champs first met in the amateur ranks where Shields would end up losing on a points decision, this would be the only boxing loss of the two-time US Olympic Gold Medalists career and now she finally has a chance at redemption to remove that blemish from her record in the pro ranks.

Marshall has boasted and lived off that win, she is now ready to prove that she really has her number and wants to KO Shields and shut her up for good.

The two women will be entering the ring for the undisputed world championship and the winner will have a claim to the pound for pound throne.

Fight Card

Women’s Middleweight Championship – Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall (IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO Titles)

Women’s Junior Lightweight Championship – Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner (IBF, WBC, WBO Titles)

Welterweight – Lauren Price vs. Timea Belik

Super Welterweight – Georgia O’Connor vs. Joyce Van Ee

Lightweight – Caroline Dubois vs. Milena Koleva

Featherweight – Karriss Artingstall vs. Marina Sakharov

Featherweight – Ebonie Jones vs. Vanesa Caballero

Flyweight – Ginny Fuchs vs. Gemma Ruegg

Super Welterweight – April Hunter vs. Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez

Super Flyweight – Shannon Ryan vs. Buchra El Quaissi

Super Bantamweight – Sarah Liegmann vs. Bec Connolly

Top Rank Presents Historic Women’s Championship Doubleheader: Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall & Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner Live and Exclusively on ESPN+, on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT.

