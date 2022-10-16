Watch Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius Fight Live Stream on FOX PPV Tonight

The hardest puncher in boxing, Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder, returns to the ring on October 15 against Robert Helenius, in a heavyweight main event live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View.

Wilder comes from Tuscaloosa, Alabama and remains humble even at this level, he credits his southern roots and his mindset that keeps him grounded.

The knockout artist could have retired after his loss to Tyson Fury but he decided to return to the boxing ring because the fans were longing to see him bring action back to boxing.

Tonight Wilder will be in with a very tough opponent in heavyweight contender in veteran Robert Helenius.

Boxing fans will be curious to see if Wilder can deliver another knockout to his highlight reel or can Helenius pull of the upset and outbox the power puncher.

The co-main event features two fighters who do not like each other. Former world champions Caleb Plant and Anthony Dirrell have been trading insults for a long time and they will finally be able to trade blows in the ring to see ho the better man is on Saturday night.

The two will fight in a 12-round super middleweight bout and it will be interesting if the fight will live up to the hype and pre-fight trash talk.

Premier Boxing Champions Fight Card

Heavyweight – Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius

Super Middleweight – Caleb Plant vs. Anthony Dirrell

Heavyweight – Frank Sanchez vs. Carlos Negron

Bantamweight – Gary Antonio Russell vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez

Light Middleweight – Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Limberth Ponce

Lightweight – Michel Rivera vs. Jerry Perez

Heavyweight – Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Michael Polite Coffie

Super Bantamweight – Michael Angeletti vs. Jeremy Adorno

Heavyweight – Geovany Bruzon vs. James Evans

Welterweight – Keeshawn Williams vs. Julio Rosa

Super Bantamweight – Miguel Roman vs. Jose Negrete

Watch Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius Pay-Per-View Tonight October 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT. The fight can be purchased online & streamed on the FOX Sports app. For more information on Tonight’s fight and how to watch visit: https://www.foxsports.com/boxing/pbc

