Natasha Jonas vs Marie Eve Dicaire Fight Stream, How to Watch, Start Time

BOXXER presents and exiting card headlined by a women’s championship unification between WBC, WBO light middleweight champion Natasha Jonas and IBF champ Marie Eve Dicaire.

The event will take place in Manchester, England at the AO, Arena on Saturday night.

Jonas vs. Dicaire is a southpaw versus southpaw match and it could be confusing since most southpaws rarely face each other in the ring. Dicaire who comes from Canada is banking on the stance to help give her an edge over Jonas, but Jonas said she is prepared to face a fellow southpaw with no issue.

Jonas, 38, had a late surge to championship status, after losing twice in the pro ranks, the Olympian was able to capture a title by amazingly going up several weight classes from 130 pounds all the way to 154 to win the vacant WBO light middleweight title against Chris Namús of Argentina.

The Liverpool native would fight for the WBC title against Patricia Berghult and capture that to bring her closer to her dream goal of becoming undisputed champion.

Dicaire, 36, is from Quebec, Canada and she captured the vacant IBF title by knockout when she stopped Mexican Cynthia Lozano in the 7th round, that was also her first win by stoppage in her career.

Tonight Dicaire travels to Jonas territory and will have an uphill battle to unseat the unified champion, but she believes in her skillset and is confident heading into the title unification.

Fight Card

Natasha Jonas vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire

Dalton Smith vs. Kaisee Benjamin

Frazer Clarke vs. Kamil Sokolowski

Bradley Rea vs. Tyler Denny

Viddal Riley vs. Ross McGuigan

Dylan Cheema vs. Jordan Ellison

Clark Smith vs. Dale Arrowsmith

Jack Kilgannon vs. Meshack Mwankemwa

Jonas vs. Dicaire: How to Watch Live, Start Time and Date

The fight takes place on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT and will be shown in the UK on Sky Sports, and international viewers can watch the event via Live Stream online on FITE TV. For more information visit: https://www.fite.tv/watch/jonas-vs-dicaire/2pc9p/

Like this: Like Loading...