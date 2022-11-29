Phil Rowe vs. Niko Price Pre-Fight Press Conference – For Kicks! Sneaker Drive on December 1st

THE PHIL ROWE vs. NIKO PRICE PRE-FIGHT PRESS CONFERENCE – FOR KICKS! MMA Opponents Team Up for Sneaker Drive: Thursday, Dec. 1 at 1:30 p.m. ET in Orlando

Orlando, FL – Dr. Willie J. Montague, founder of the House of Timothyhttps://www.houseoftimothy.org/ and community supporter of Innovations Middle Charter School, will host a “Pre-Fight Press Conference – For Kicks” featuring Phil Rowe vs. Niko Price at the Innovations Middle Charter School located at 2768 N Hiawassee Road in Orlando, Florida this Thursday, December 1st starting at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Earlier this month, Orlando-local “The Fresh Prince” Phil Rowe launched a Sneaker Drive to spur donations of “Fresh Kicks” to benefit youths in Orlando. In a classy and generous show of support, Phil’s opponent, Niko Price, has agreed to take part in this special event just days before their professional mixed martial arts bout in the Octagon. Media are welcome; interviews and photo/video opportunities will be available.

Phil Rowe and Niko Price are welterweight athletes fighting EACH OTHER at UFC Fight Night Orlando this Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. ET live on ESPN/ESPN+.

WHAT: PHIL ROWE vs. NIKO PRICE PRE-FIGHT PRESS CONFERENCE – FOR KICKS!

WHO: DR. WILLIE J. MONTAGUE WITH UFC WELTERWEIGHTS PHIL ROWE AND NIKO PRICE

WHEN: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2022 at 1:30 P.M. ET

WHERE: INNOVATIONS MIDDLE CHARTER SCHOOL – 2768 N Hiawassee Rd, Orlando, FL 32818

WHY: *DRIVE “FRESH KICKS” SNEAKER DONATIONS

*INNOVATIONS STUDENTS MEET-AND-GREET WITH UFC FIGHTERS

