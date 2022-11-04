Top 5 heavyweights in boxing to keep an eye on in 2023



The heavyweight class is still seen as the premier class in boxing and usually draws the most views, PPV money and main event coverage. We love watching the big men move around the ring and try to land devastating punches. Their physiques are something to be admired and the way they fight is fascinating.

But which heavyweight boxers are up there currently? Which prize fighters have what it takes to be the best and make waves in 2023? In this list, we have selected five top heavyweights to keep an eye on in 2023 – we expect big things from them based on their current form and previous results.

Tyson Fury

Fury has toyed with the idea of retirement multiple times, including after his match in April against Dillian Whyte. It’s his fault that no one takes him seriously – why would he retire during what most consider to be his boxing prime? Indeed, his one-sided victory against Whyte ended in six rounds and Fury’s boxing was sublime.

Fury still has plenty left in the tank and is a mere sapling at 34 years young. Although he doesn’t have much left to prove, he is still expected to don the gloves and step into the ring. It is thought that he could face Derek Chisora – who he previously beat eight years ago – as his next opponent.

Many hope that Fury will fight the current unified champion, Oleksandr Usyk, as these two heavyweight behemoths have not yet faced each other. If this happens, be sure to make use of sites such as BestOdds.com to find out betting tips and how to place wagers on the bout. Title matches like this are usually available on sportsbooks.

Deontay Wilder

The Bronze Bomber is widely regarded as one of the most talented heavyweights alongside Tyson Fury, and although the Brit has a comfortable 2-0 lead over him, no one doubts his talents.

After suffering those two losses to Fury in 2020 and 2021 (one by TKO and one by KO), Wilder bounced back with his next professional fight against Robert Helenius. Wilder showed what he is capable of and how powerful and dynamic his punches are when he floored Helenius after 2:57 in the first round.

If this performance is anything to go by, the losses to Fury haven’t deterred Wilder at all and many expect him to fight Andy Ruiz Jr. (who is next on our list!) for a WBC final eliminator.

Andy Ruiz Jr.

Having been the previous unified heavyweight champion (after defeating Anthony Joshua), there is no doubt that Andy Ruiz Jr. has incredible talent. His current professional record of 35 wins and two losses is quite impressive and his most recent fights were against Chris Arreola and Luis Ortiz.

In 2021 against Arreola, Ruiz actually managed to recover from being knocked down, to eventually win on points with a unanimous decision. His next performance just recently in September also had a UD, but people were not as convinced. Therefore, the Destroyer has more to prove to silence the doubters, and at 33, we expect him to have plenty of fights left. His next match is believed to be against Deontay Wilder.

Anthony Joshua

Joshua is undoubtedly one of the best British boxers and an elite heavyweight contender. He has been the unified heavyweight champion twice, although his recent form has been less than desirable. Out of the last five fights, Joshua has only won two.

He lost to Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019, then beat him to win the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles in 2020. After retaining his titles against Kubrat Pulev in 2020, Joshua has suffered two heavy losses to the last chap on our list – Oleksandr Usyk.

These two losses have left him somewhat on the outside of the heavyweight contenders; however, we believe that due to his talent and work ethic, he will make a comeback and people would be unwise to discount him.

Oleksandr Usyk

Usyk is amazing and is the current unified heavyweight champion. His 20-0 record is sublime, and his two most recent fights have been to destroy Anthony Joshua. This Ukrainian is currently the man to watch and also the man to beat.

People are salivating at the thought of seeing The Cat take on the Gypsy King, and Usyk vs Fury could be the stuff of legend in the making. 2023 could be the year this happens!

While there are many fantastic heavyweight boxers in the world, it is clear from recent performances and records that the five fighters discussed here have much more to offer. As we come towards the end of 2022, we can look forward to next year and contemplate what matches these guys will meet up in.

