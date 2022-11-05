Watch Sonny Bill Williams vs Mark Hunt Fight Stream Live Online

Mark “The Super Samoan” Hunt at the age of 48 will continue his combat sports career in a 10-round heavyweight boxing match against undefeated former Rugby standout, Sonny Bill Williams at the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney, Australian on November 5.

Hunt is one of the hardest hitting punchers in mixed martial arts, he is known for his brutal fighting style and ability to take punishment but keep coming forward. He doesn’t have the fastest hands, or the best stamina but he has the one hitter quitter that allows him to be down on the cards, because if he lands that one shot right on the sweet spot its all she wrote.

Williams who is 11 years younger at age 37, turned pro in 2009 while he was in the peak of his Rugby career. He was called crazy for trying to box professional, but he didn’t care and he was doing both spots while competing at a high level in Rugby. Now that he is retired from Rugby he is competing as a boxer full time and wants to impress against Hunt on Saturday night.

The fight card is going to be televised on Stan Event Sports AU and it will be shown on various devices including live stream online in Australia.

SBW vs Hunt Fight Card

Sonny Bill Williams vs. Mark Hunt

Tevita Pangai Junior vs. Jeremiah Tupai-Ui

Junior Tafa vs. Michael Seko

Isaac Meehan vs. Kenny Niko

Abdul Abdulrahman vs. Malakai Marama

Nathan Singh vs. Robert Lale

Cole Smith vs. Travis Druce

Sonny Bill Williams vs. Mark Hunt takes place on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 6:00 pm AEDT / 5:30 pm ACDT / 5:00 pm AEST / 4:30 pm ACDT / 3:00 pm AWST / 2:00 pm CXT. The event will be shown on Stan Sports and will be live streamed online as well, for more information now how to watch tonight’s Pay-Per-View fight visit: https://www.stan.com.au/ppv

Like this: Like Loading...