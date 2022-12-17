Chris Billam-Smith vs Armend Xhoxhaj Fight Stream, How To Watch, Start Time

BOXXER presents an exciting Saturday night of boxing action live from the Bournemouth International Centre in Bournemouth, England on Saturday, December 17, headlined by Chris Billam-Smith vs. Armend Xhoxhaj.

The co-main event features former champion Rocky Fielding taking on Dan Azeez in a light heavyweight bout, and undefeated women’s lightweight prospect Caroline Dubois will fight Sofia Rodriguez on the card.

Chris Billam-Smith (16-1, 11 KOs) is one of the top cruiserweight contenders from Great Britain and he is eager to get his hands on a world title in the year 2023, but first he must close out 2022 with a bang, and a solid win over German fighter Armend Xhoxhaj.

Armend Xhoxhaj (14-2, 7 KOs) is from Germany by way of Kosovo, he is also in the hunt for a world title opportunity and is willing to travel to England to take out the favorite in his backyard, he is ready for anything and also is a live opponent that shouldn’t be taken lightly.

The co-main event is an all British affair, with ‘Super’ Dan Azeez stepping up in competition against former WBA champion Rocky Fielding. The only men to beat Fielding are Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez and Callum Smith, will Azeez be the third man to do so or will Fielding humble the rising star?

Caroline Dubois the sister of hard hitting heavyweight WBA champion Daniel Dubois is ready to excite the crowd on Saturday when she takes on Sofia Rodriguez in a lightweight showcase bout, she wants to become a world champion as soon as possible and her motivation is at an all time high.

Fight Card

Cruiserweight – Chris Billam-Smith vs. Armend Xhoxhaj

Light Heavyweight – Dan Azeez vs. Rocky Fielding

Women’s Lightweight – Caroline Dubois vs. Sofia Rodriguez

Lightweight – Cori Gibbs vs. Jimmy First

Heavyweight – Steve Robinson vs. Nick Campbell

How and When to Watch Chris Billam-Smith vs Armend Xhoxhaj

In the United Kingdom the fight will be shown through SKY Sports at 7:00 PM GMT on Saturday, December 17, 2022. In the United States the fight will be live streamed through FITE TV PPV ($9.99) at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 PT. For more information visit: https://www.fite.tv/watch/billam-smith-vs-xhoxhaj/2pcel/

