How to Watch Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan Boxing Live Stream Online

Undefeated American WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford returns to the ring against tough challenger David Avanesyan live on Saturday night on BLK Prime.

The fight card also features former UFC champion and women’s MMA superstar Cris Cyborg in her second professional boxing bout against Gabrielle Holloway.

Crawford is one of the best American boxers in the world and highly regarded as the pound for pound king or in the top 3 on the list.

This will be his first fight since leaving his longtime promoter Bob Arum and Top Rank promotions. He aligned himself with BLK Prime and sees big things in the future.

Tonight will be his return to the ring and in front of a packed hometown crowd at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska he will be motivated to continue his reign as the WBO welterweight champion.

His opponent tonight is upset minded David Avanesyan who shouldn’t be overlooked.

The co-main event is a 4 round women’s 154 pound fight featuring the greatest female combat sports fighter of all time Cris Cyborg.

Cris Cyborg dominated the UFC, Strikeforce and Bellator MMA and now she wants to win a world title in the boxing world. This will be her second bout in boxing and she wants to impress on her biggest stage being the second billing to the great Terence Crawford.

Fight Card

Welterweight Championship – Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan (WBO Title)

Women’s Super Welterweight – Cris Cyborg vs. Gabrielle Holloway

Featherweight – Arnold Khegai vs. Eduardo Baez

Light Heavyweight – Steven Nelson vs. James Ballard

Super Bantamweight – Robert Rodriguez vs. Jose Lopez

Super Lightweight – Boubacar Sylla vs. Javier Mayoral

Heavyweight – Jeremiah Milton vs. Dajuan Calloway

Light Heavyweight – Edel Gomez vs. Joseph Aguilar

Lightweight – Alan Garcia vs. Eduardo Pereira Dos Reis

Super Welterweight – Alton Wiggins vs. Phillip Carmouche

How to Watch Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan

The broadcast starts at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on Saturday, December 10, 2022 and will be shown on BLK Prime Pay-Per-View.

For more information on how to watch the live fight stream visit: https://ppv.blkprime.com/media/crawford-vs-avanesyan-456693

