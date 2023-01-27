BKFC 35 Myrtle Beach: Slaveski vs. Cedeno Free Fight Live Stream Online

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns with a stacked BKFC 35 card on Friday, January 27 live from the Myrtle Beach Sports Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The main event is a BKFC welterweight title eliminator with the winner being next in line to fight for the championship.

Gorjan “Gogo” Slaveski (4-0) and Yosdenis Cedeno (2-0) will knuckle up and put their unbeaten records on the line with one winner moving forward to fight for the BKFC welterweight belt and the other leaving the ring with a loss to his name.

The main event will feature the BKFC debut’s of MMA veterans Justin “Tank” Scoggins and Keith “The Rockstar” Richardson. Scoggins fought in the UFC and Richardson in BELLATOR MMA. When two experienced fighters make their debut in the BKFC it’s always fun to watch because you never know what to expect.

Street brawlers, boxers, kickboxers and MMA fighters have found a home at the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and they bring it, so don’t miss out on the action on Friday night!

BKFC 35 Main Card

Gorjan Slaveski vs. Yosdenis Cedeno – BKFC welterweight world title eliminator

Keith Richardson vs. Justin Scoggins

Andy Nguyen vs. Nekah Dmitriyeva

Brandon Bushaw vs. Paul Teague

Jordan Weeks vs. Murat Kazgan

Marcus Brimage vs. Trevor Loken

Tony Soto vs. Joshua Marer

Devin Gibson vs. Albert Inclan

Tomar Washington vs. Willie Sears

Preliminary Card

Roberto Armas vs. Brett Lowry

Doug Coltrane vs. Brian Jackson

James Brown vs. Stevo Morris

Preliminary BKFC 35 Live Stream begins at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT on Friday, January 27, 2023 on BKFC YouTube page. The main card begin at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT FREE on the BKFC app for download at BKFC.com and on FITE.TV.

To watch the BKFC 35: Gorjan Slaveski vs. Yosdenis Cedeno Live Stream sign up for Free FITE TV, for more information visit: https://www.fite.tv/watch/bkfc-35/2pcg6/

