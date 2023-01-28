How to Watch Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde Fight Live Stream Online

The Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde light heavyweight championship unification takes place on Saturday night from the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England and will be live streamed online via BT Sport and ESPN+.

Undefeated unified IBF, WBC and WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) will defend his titles against hard hitting British challenger Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs) in a bout between two knockout artists where the chances are high that the fight will not go the distance.

Beterbiev, has the highest knockout percentage in boxing with all 18 of his fights ending by stoppage, and the Montreal, Quebec, Canada based champion is one belt shy of becoming the undisputed 175-pound champion.

Top Rank promotions believe that Beterbiev will deliver another explosive KO against Yarde and hopefully will be able to finally battle it out for undisputed with undefeated WBA champion Dmitry Bivol.

Yarde, was well known in the boxing circles as a powerful and rugged fight who was flawed in technique but made up for it with aggression and KO power.

The British slugger is confident that he will be able to shock the world and knockout Beterbiev because he believes the champion has never felt the power he possess and he will test his chin on Saturday night.

Main Fight Card

Light Heavyweight Championship – Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde (WBC, WBO and IBF Titles)

Heavyweight – Moses Itauma vs. Marcel Bode

Cruiserweight – Tommy Fletcher vs. Darryl Sharp

Light Heavyweight – Karol Itauma vs. Ezequiel Maderna

Flyweight Championship – Artem Dalakian vs. David Jimenez (WBA Title)

Prelim Fight Card

Super Featherweight – Charles Frankham vs. Joshua Ocampo

Featherweight – Umar Khan vs. Sandeep Singh Bhatti

Welterweight – Sean Noakes vs. Santiago Garces

Welterweight – Joshua Frankham vs. Joe Hardy

Super Welterweight – Khalid Ali vs. Ivica Gogosevic

Super Featherweight – Masood Abdulah vs. Lesther Lara

How to Watch Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde Light Heavyweight Championship Unification

The fights take place on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT and will be broadcast in the UK on BT Sport and will be Live Streamed on ESPN+ in the USA. For more information visit: https://www.bt.com/sport/ and www.TopRank.com

