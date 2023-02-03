Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson Fight Stream, How to Watch Live Online, Date and Start Time

On Friday night, Mexican two-weight division world champion Emanuel Navarrete goes up tough Australian Liam Wilson in a WBO junior lightweight world champion from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Top Rank Boxing on ESPN.

Emanuel Navarrete (36-1, 30 KOs) holds titles in the super bantamweight and featherweight divisions, he is aiming to become a three weight class world champion and fighting for the vacant WBO 130 pounds super featherweight title.

Navarrete is the clear odds favorite heading into the fight but he has to remain focused and not overlook his opponent because upsets happen in boxing against foes that were given little to no shot to win.

Liam Wilson (11-1, 7 KOs) comes from Australia, and he knows that he is the underdog and going up against one of the best fighters in the lower weight classes, but he is prepared to achieve his goal of becoming a world champion and wants to bring the belt back home to Australia.

In the co-main event, undefeated Californian, Arnold Barboza (27-0, 10 KOs) takes on former two-division world champ Jose Pedraza (29-4-1, 14 KOs) of Puerto Rica in a 10-round junior welterweight bout.

Also on the televised portion of the card will be U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez of Tulare, California going up against James Bryant of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in a heavyweight 6-round bout.

The grandson of Muhammad Ali, Nico Ali Walsh, continues his journey as a middleweight pro boxer and he faces Eduardo Ayala in a 6-rounder. Emiliano Vargas the son of boxing legend Fernando Vargas, will also be featured on the live stream undercard on ESPN+.

Fight Card

Junior Lightweight Championship – Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson (Vacant WBO title)

Junior Welterweight – Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Jose Pedraza

Heavyweight – Richard Torrez Jr vs. James Bryant

Junior Lightweight – Andres Cortes vs. Luis Melendez

Middleweight – Nico Ali Walsh vs. Eduardo Ayala

Junior Welterweight – Lindolfo Delgado vs. Clarence Booth

Lightweight – Emiliano Vargas vs. Francisco Duque

How to watch Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson Live Online, Date and Start Time

The Top Rank boxing event begins at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT on Friday, February 3, 2023 on ESPN and live streamed online on ESPN+.

For more information visit: https://www.toprank.com/all-events/world-junior-lightweight-champion-emanuel-navarrete-vs-liam-wilson-%e2%80%a2-fri-feb-3rd-live-on-espn/

