Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara Fight Stream, How To Watch Live Online, Start Time

Matchroom Boxing presents a stacked night of boxing action from the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England headlined by Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara on Saturday, February 18th.

The current WBA featherweight world champion Leigh Wood (26-2, 16 KOs) will go heads up with Mexican title challenger Mauricio Lara (25-2-1, 18 KOs) in what would be an evenly matched bout between two of the best 126 pounders in boxing.

Wood had an amazing fight of the year bout with Irish Micheal Conlan when he was down on the cards only to comeback from behind with an astonishing KO with only a few seconds left in the 12th and final round of Conlan to retain his WBA title.

Tonight Wood will be in with another top tough contender and this is no cake walk because the Mexican comes to fight.

Lara is ready for this first world title opportunity and at the age of 24 he is still young but is seasoned with lots of experience.

For the Mexican mandatory challenger he is no stranger to upset victories in the United Kingdom, he beat Josh Warrington by KO in 2021 and wants to add Wood to the list as well as the WBA featherweight title.

Saturday’s fight card is promoted by Matchroom and broadcast by DAZN.

Fight Card

Featherweight Championship – Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara (WBA Title)

Super Lightweight – Dalton Smith vs. Billy Allington

Cruiserweight – Cheavon Clarke vs. Israel Duffus

Lightweight – Gary Cully vs. Wilfredo Flores

Super Bantamweight – Gamal Yafai vs. Diego Alberto Ruiz

Middleweight – Aaron Bowen vs. Mathieu Gomes

Super Welterweight – Junaid Bostan vs. Peter Kramer

Super Middleweight – Kieron Conway vs. Jorge Silva

Super Lightweight – Sam Maxwell vs. Shaun Cooper

How to watch Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara live online

The broadcast begins at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on Saturday, February 18, 2023 on DAZN. For more information on how to watch and subscribe visit: www.dazn.com

