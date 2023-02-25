Natalie Nunn vs. Tommie Lee Boxing Match Live Stream, How To Watch, Date and Start Time

Reality TV stars Natalie Nunn and Tommie Lee will trade punches in the boxing ring at the O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday night when they co-main event the Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers Pay-Per-view on the Zeus Network.

Natalie Nunn is best known for her time on the Bad Girls Club and Celebrity Big Brother, she is currently on the Zeus Network show Baddies.

Tommie Lee is part of the popular reality show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast, and the rapper and reality star is ready to get it on in the ring and prove who the real Bad B#tch is.

The main event pits undefeated boxing hall of fame legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather against UK Geordie Shore star and former MMA fighter Aaron Chalmers.

The 46-year-old Mayweather retired from professional boxing but he still has the skills to beat up on social media stars an MMA fighters in the boxing ring.

The biggest boxing draw has been on a string of exhibition boxing matches, including a massive Pay-Per-View event against Logan Paul.

On Saturday night he will take on a 35-year-old former MMA fighter and has to be on his A game because every opponent wants to be the first to KO the great Floyd Mayweather.

Chalmers is not going to take this fight lightly and he will bring his all against Mayweather which should make this an exciting match for fans.

Fight Card

Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers

Natalie Nunn vs. Tommie Lee

Ulysses Diaz vs. Khalas Karim

J’Hon Ingram vs. Meeks Kastelo

Antonio Zepeda vs. Christopher Lovejoy

Kevin Johnson vs. Mike Hales

Sammy-Jo Luxton vs. Hayley Barraclough

How to watch the Natalie Nunn vs Tommie Lee Boxing Match Live Online

The event will take place on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers card on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT, and will be shown via live stream on the Zeus Network Pay-Per-View ($29.99). For more information visit: https://www.thezeusnetwork.com/

