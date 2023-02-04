Now Boxing

Watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson WBO Championship Fight Stream Live Online

Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson WBO Boxing
Emanuel Navarrete (left) and Liam Wilson

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson takes place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, February 3, and will be shown on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ live stream.

Two-division world champion Emanuel Navarrete (36-1, 30 KOs) of Mexico and top contender Liam Wilson (11-1, 7 KOs) of Australia will battle it out in the main event for the vacant WBO junior lightweight world title.

Navarrete is a hard hitter with 30 of his 36 wins coming via knockout, he holds titles at 122-lbs and 126-lbs, tonight he will go for his third weight division title.

Wilson has never tasted championship gold, but with only a dozen fights to his resume he is relatively young in the professional ranks, compared to Navarrete who has well over 30 bouts and championship experience.

This will be a big moment for Wilson entering as an underdog if he can upset Navarrete and become a world champion. Navarrete isn’t overlooking the Australian and will aim to put on a dominant performance either by knockout or decision.

Nico Ali Walsh will also see some action on the card and hope to continue his rise in the middleweight division. The Co-main event features undefeated Arnold Barboza Jr. from South El Monte, California going up against former two-division champion Jose Pedraza of Puerto Rico in a 140-lbs 10-rounder.

Fight Card
Junior Lightweight Championship – Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson (Vacant WBO title)
Junior Welterweight – Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Jose Pedraza
Heavyweight – Richard Torrez Jr vs. James Bryant
Junior Lightweight – Andres Cortes vs. Luis Melendez
Middleweight – Nico Ali Walsh vs. Eduardo Ayala
Junior Welterweight – Lindolfo Delgado vs. Clarence Booth
Lightweight – Emiliano Vargas vs. Francisco Duque

Event: WBO Junior Lightweight Championship: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson
Venue: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona
Promotions: Top Rank
Date and Time: Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT
TV / Live Stream: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

