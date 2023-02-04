Watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson WBO Championship Fight Stream Live Online

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson takes place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, February 3, and will be shown on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ live stream.

Two-division world champion Emanuel Navarrete (36-1, 30 KOs) of Mexico and top contender Liam Wilson (11-1, 7 KOs) of Australia will battle it out in the main event for the vacant WBO junior lightweight world title.

Navarrete is a hard hitter with 30 of his 36 wins coming via knockout, he holds titles at 122-lbs and 126-lbs, tonight he will go for his third weight division title.

Wilson has never tasted championship gold, but with only a dozen fights to his resume he is relatively young in the professional ranks, compared to Navarrete who has well over 30 bouts and championship experience.

This will be a big moment for Wilson entering as an underdog if he can upset Navarrete and become a world champion. Navarrete isn’t overlooking the Australian and will aim to put on a dominant performance either by knockout or decision.

Nico Ali Walsh will also see some action on the card and hope to continue his rise in the middleweight division. The Co-main event features undefeated Arnold Barboza Jr. from South El Monte, California going up against former two-division champion Jose Pedraza of Puerto Rico in a 140-lbs 10-rounder.

Fight Card

Junior Lightweight Championship – Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson (Vacant WBO title)

Junior Welterweight – Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Jose Pedraza

Heavyweight – Richard Torrez Jr vs. James Bryant

Junior Lightweight – Andres Cortes vs. Luis Melendez

Middleweight – Nico Ali Walsh vs. Eduardo Ayala

Junior Welterweight – Lindolfo Delgado vs. Clarence Booth

Lightweight – Emiliano Vargas vs. Francisco Duque

Event: WBO Junior Lightweight Championship: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson

Venue: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona

Promotions: Top Rank

Date and Time: Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT

TV / Live Stream: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Like this: Like Loading...