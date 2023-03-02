Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo Live Stream Fight Press Conference Video

Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa and Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo will meet face to face and answer media questions at the final fight week press conference before their showdown on Saturday night.

Figueroa (23-1-1, 18 KOs) is ready to rise to the top of the featherweight division since losing his title to Stephen Fulton he has been itching to prove he is still a top guy at 26 years old.

Magsayo (24-1, 16 KOs) comes from the Philippines and his biggest win was when he won the WBC 126-pound title in an upset against Gary Russell Jr., Magsayo would later lose that belt to tough Mexican Rey Vargas.

On March 4, Figueroa and Magsayo are fighting in a bout that has a lot of importance since both have a single loss on their records they don’t want to lose again and get back to title contention, so viewers can expect an action packed fight against two hungry young former champions ready to get back to the big stage again.

On the undercard former unified 154 pound junior middleweight champion Jarrett Hurd takes on knockout artist Armando Resendiz in 10-round middleweight contest. This too has the makings of a fight of the year candidate given the styles match-up. Hurd is a high pressure fighter who throws a lot of punches and Resendez is a person who can crack and finish a fight early.

The opening bout of the telecast is a battle between two undefeated middleweight fighters, Amilcar Vidal and Elijah García will face off in a 10-rounder in the middleweight division.

The Figueroa vs. Magsayo Premier Boxing Champions event takes place on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT live on SHOWTIME from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

The Figueroa vs. Magsayo live stream final fight week press conference starts at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT on Thursday, February 2, 2023 on Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Channel (Video Below).



