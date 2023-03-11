Tony Yoka vs Carlos Takam Fight Stream, How to Watch Live, Date and Start Time

Tony Yoka returns to the boxing ring against veteran heavyweight contender Carlos Takam in the main event of a fight card out of Paris, France on Saturday, March 11th.

Yoka (11-1, 9 KOs) is an Olympic Gold Medalist from France and the heavyweight contender is looking to continue his climb up the heavyweight ladder and to a title shot. Yoka lost a majority decision to Martin Bakole which was his first professional defeat. The French boxer claims to have learned from the loss and is going to continue to grow and learn as a fighter.

Tonight he takes on very tough veteran Carlos Takam and show the heavyweight division he is a force to be reckon with.

Takam (39-7-1, 28 KOs) fought for the world title against Anthony Joshua but lost, the Cameroonian boxer is known for his hard punches and awkward fighting style and he will be sure to test Yoka.

Just to prove how durable Takam is, he was the first boxer to take undefeated heavyweight knockout artist Arslanbek Makhmudov to the distance and not get knocked out.

Undefeated Dan Azeez will take on Thomas Faure in a light heavyweight scrap. Tony Yoka’s brother Victor will make his boxing debut against Branislav Malinovic in an 154 pound feature bout. Also female fighters Lauren Price and Naomi Mannes will duke it out in a women’s 147 pound division bout set for 6 rounds.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Tony Yoka vs. Carlos Takam

Light Heavyweight – Thomas Faure vs. Dan Azeez

Women’s Welterweight – Lauren Price vs. Naomi Mannes

Macaulay McGowan vs. Farrhad Saad

Junior Middleweight – Victor Yoka vs. Branislav Malinovic

Welterweight – Lyad Tormos vs. Goga Kevlishvili

How to watch Tony Yoka vs. Carlos Takam fight live stream online

The fight begins at 2:30 AM ET / 11:30 AM PT on Saturday, March 11, 2023 on ESPN+ in the United States and Sky Sports in the UK.

