Watch Jean Pascal vs Michael Eifert Fight Stream, Live From Canada

The Jean Pascal vs. Michael “Diesel” Eifert International Boxing Federation (IBF) Light Heavyweight Title Eliminator card, “No Limit”, presented by Mise-O-Jeu, takes place on March 16th at Place Bell in Laval, Canada.

The event will feature a stacked undercard sure to excite the fans and is promoted by DiBella Entertainment, in association with Groupe Yvon Michel and Jean Pascal Promotions, and in collaboration with Blanko Sports and SES Sports Events GmbH.

Pascal (36-6-1, 20 KOs), a former two-time World Light Heavyweight Champion, fights German opponent, Eifert (11-1, 4 KOs) in a 12-round main event in the 175-pound division.

Pascal is making one last run for a title at the age of 40. Age is nothing but a number for Pascal since he believes he is in top shape and condition to hang with younger opponents. Fighters like Bernard Hopkins and Manny Pacquiao were able to win world titles in their 40s and Pascal could be on that list if he is able to fight for a title and win.

It will be a tall task for Pascal should he land the title shot against the undefeated knockout artist Artur Beterbiev. All of Beterbiev’s wins are by knockout he has a one hundred percent KO ratio and has never tasted defeat in his professional career.

Fight Card

Light Heavyweight – Jean Pascal vs. Michael Eifert

Super Lightweight – Mathieu Germain vs. Steven Wilcox

Welterweight – Yoel Angeloni vs. Alexander Calixto

Light Heavyweight – Joseph Ward vs. Mario Andrade Rodriguez

Women’s Super Lightweight – Jessica Camara vs. Karla Ramos Zamora

Women’s Featherweight – Caroline Veyre vs. Anaelle Angerville

Women’s Bantamweight – Amanda Galle vs. Lorena Cruz Aispuro

Two former world champions and a pair of Olympians and three female bouts will be showcased on “No Limit,” which will be available on ESPN+ in the United States,but available in Canada on Canal Indigo, Bell TV, Shaw TV and worldwide on GYMBoxe.tv and Fite.tv.

