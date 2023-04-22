Blueface vs Ed Matthews Boxing Live Stream, How To Watch Online, Date and Start Time

The controversial reality star and rapper Blueface aka Jonathan Porter will return to the boxing ring against UK TikToker Ed Matthews in the wildcard bout of the Kingpyn High Stakes Tournament Quarter-Finals: Aneson Gib vs. Austin McBroom on April 22.

Blueface started boxing in 2021 and beat Kane Trujillo on the BKFC card. The “Thotiana” rapper was supposed to fight former NBA player Nick Young in Los Angeles back in September of 2022 on the Social Gloves card but he was pulled from the card by the athletic commission.

Tonight he will go to England to fight popular British TikToker Ed Matthews in a wildcard bout with the winner possibly joined the High Stakes tournament as an alternate.

The main event will be an exciting rematch between two YouTube stars, AnesonGib and Austin McBroom. The winner will also move on in the tournament to the semi-finals round.

Gib and McBroom fought an exciting action packed fight their first time around with Gib pulling off the upset with a knockout of McBroom. After the fight McBroom told reporters that he was sick and not 100 percent for the fight. Gib who was humble in his losses didn’t like the excuses made and when the rematch opportunity presented itself he took it with the intention of beating up McBroom again to end all doubt.

Kingpyn High Stakes Fight Card

AnesonGib vs. Austin McBroom

Elle Brooke vs. Aleksandra Daniel

Blueface vs. Ed Matthews

Whindersson Nunes vs. Filip Marcinek

Daniella Hemsley vs. Jully Oliveira

Jarvis Khattri vs. Tom Zanetti

My Mate Nate vs. King Kenny

6ar6ie6 vs. Whitney Johns

Emily Brooke vs. Amber O’Donnell

How To Watch Blueface vs. Ed Matthews Fight, Date and Start Time

The Kingpyn High Stakes Tournament Quarter-Finals takes place on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT and will be live streamed online via Kingpyn Pay-Per-View. For more information on how to watch the fight visit: https://kingpynboxing.com/

