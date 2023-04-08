Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez a must watch boxing match Live on DAZN

Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez and Cristian Gonzalez are set to face each other in a highly anticipated boxing match. The bout is scheduled to take place on April 15, 2023, at a location yet to be announced.

Jesse Rodriguez, also known as ‘Bam Bam,’ is an American boxer with an undefeated record of 14 wins, 0 losses, and 11 knockouts. He is considered one of the top prospects in the sport and has been making waves in the boxing community. The 22-year-old is known for his speed, power, and impressive footwork.

On the other hand, Cristian Gonzalez is a Mexican boxer with a record of 23 wins, 3 losses, and 17 knockouts. He is a former WBC Youth Silver champion and has been competing professionally since 2013. The 27-year-old is known for his aggressive style and knockout power.

The upcoming match between Rodriguez and Gonzalez is expected to be an exciting and highly competitive bout. Both fighters have shown tremendous skill and determination in their previous fights, and this match promises to be no different. Fans can expect to see two highly skilled boxers going head-to-head, with each fighter trying to prove their worth in the ring.

The boxing world is eagerly anticipating this matchup, and many believe it could be one of the most exciting fights of the year. The winner of this fight could potentially earn a shot at a world title, making the stakes even higher.

In conclusion, the upcoming boxing match between Jesse Rodriguez and Cristian Gonzalez is set to be a must-watch event for all boxing fans. With both fighters bringing their A-game, fans can expect a thrilling match filled with excitement and drama.

