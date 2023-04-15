Joe Joyce vs. Zhilei Zhang Fight Live Stream, How To Watch Online, Start Time

Joe Joyce vs. Zhilei Zhang, Mikaela Mayer vs. Lucy Wildheart double-header takes place at Copper Box Arena, London, UK on April 15th and will be televised in the UK on BT Sport and Live Streamed in the USA on ESPN+.

Undefeated heavyweight contender Joy Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs) is one the top British boxers in the world and he is ready and eager to land a world title opportunity and is staying busy with a fighter against tough Chinese foe Zhilei Zhang (24-1-1, 19 KOs).

Both heavyweights competed and received medals in the Olympic games, Zhilei Zhang won the silver medal at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China, where Joyce won the silver medal at the 2016 Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Joyce is not the most flashy or dynamic heavyweight, he sometimes get called mechanical but he gets the job done with his style having stopped 14 of his 15 opponents. Zhang will have the southpaw stance advantage but he is there to be hit and this will make for a good scrap that has the chance of ending in a knockout.

In the Co-main event former world champion Mikaela Mayer (17-1, 5 KOs) was scheduled to face Christina Linardatou but due to failed medical exams Linardatou was pulled from the fight and Lucy Wildheart filled in as the late replacement.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Joe Joyce vs. Zhang Zhilei

Lightweight – Mikaela Mayer vs. Lucy Wildheart

Heavyweight – Moses Itauma vs. Marcelo Chancalay

Lightweight – Sam Noakes vs. Karthik Sathish Kumar

Middleweight – Denzel Bentley vs. Kieran Smith

Welterweight – Sonny Ali vs. Richard Helm

Super Welterweight – Joel Kodua vs. Dale Arrowsmith

Welterweight – Eithan James vs. Georgi Velichkov

Light Heavyweight – Seth Gyimah vs. Darryl Sharp

How to watch the fights online and when does it start

Top Rank Presents WBO Interim Heavyweight Title Clash – Joe Joyce vs. Zhilei Zhang and Co-Feature WBC Interim Lightweight Championship Mikaela Mayer vs. Lucy Wildheart, Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12 noon PT LIVE STREAM on ESPN+ in the United States and televised live in the United Kingdom on BT Sport at 7PM GMT. For more information Visit: ESPNPlus.com/TopRank

