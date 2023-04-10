Superstar Jorge Masvidal Retires After Gilbert Burns Loss At UFC 287

Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal, one of the most popular and well-known fighters in the UFC, announced his retirement from mixed martial arts following his loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287.

Masvidal, who had a long and storied career in the sport, rose to fame in 2019 after scoring a stunning five-second knockout over Ben Askren. He went on to defeat Nate Diaz later that year to win the BMF “Baddest Motherf****r” belt and cement his status as a fan favorite.

Throughout his career, Masvidal was known for his brash personality, exciting fighting style, and willingness to take on anyone at any time. He faced some of the toughest opponents in the sport, including Kamaru Usman, Nate Diaz, and Darren Till.

In his retirement announcement, Masvidal thanked his fans, teammates, and opponents, saying that he had achieved everything he had set out to do in the sport. He also expressed his desire to focus on other ventures outside of MMA, including acting and business.

While Masvidal’s retirement marks the end of an era in the sport, his impact on MMA will not be forgotten. He will be remembered as a fighter who always gave his all in the cage, and who inspired a generation of fans and fighters with his tenacity and heart. Jorge was the most exaggerated example of a fighter that got better as time rolled on with a late surge, to became a UFC superstar.

