Alexis Rocha vs Anthony Young Free Live Stream Fight Prelims Video

Golden Boy Fight Night returns to the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California for Alexis Rocha vs. Anthony Young on Saturday, May 27.

The main card features top welterweight contender Alexis Rocha taking on Anthony Young, a WBO minimumweight title fight between Filipino champion Melvin Jerusalem and challenger Oscar Collazo, lightweights Oscar Duarte and D’Angelo Keyes going at it and in the opening bout John “Scrappy” Ramirez fighting Fernando Diaz in a super flyweight attraction.

The Free Golden Boy Fight Night Prelim Card Live Stream on YouTube features undefeated upcoming prospects and talent from the Golden Boy Boxing promotions stable.

Undefeated middleweight prospect Eric Priest (9-0, 7 KOs) puts his record on the line against experienced pro Ricardo Ruben Villalba (20-8-1, 8 KOs) in an 8-round middleweight bout.

Johnny Canas makes his professional boxing debut against Jose Valenzuela Alvarado, the bout is set for 4 rounds in the 140 pound division.

The opening fight of the Live Stream features two undefeated prospects Uhlices Avelino-Reyes (1-0, 1 KOs) and Leonardo Sanchez (4-0, 3 KOs) going toe to toe in a super featherweight 4-round bout.

Rocha vs. Young is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Hard Hitting Promotions. The fight is sponsored by Betonline, “BetOnline, Your Online Sportsbook Experts,” and Autozone, “Get in the Zone, AutoZone.”

The fight venue will be at the Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino and will be broadcast live on DAZN worldwide.

Main Fight Card (DAZN)

Welterweight – Alexis Rocha vs. Anthony Young

Lightweight – Oscar Duarte vs. D’Angelo Keyes

Minimumweight Championship – Melvin Jerusalem vs. Oscar Collazo (WBO Title)

Super Flyweight – John “Scrappy” Ramirez vs. Fernando Diaz

Free Prelim Undercard (YouTube)

Middleweight – Eric Priest vs. Ricardo Ruben Villalba

Super Lightweight – Johnny Canas vs. Jose Valenzuela Alvarado

Super Featherweight – Leonardo Sanchez vs. Uhlices Avelino-Reyes

WATCH GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT: ALEXIS ROCHA VS. ANTHONY YOUNG PRELIMINARY BOUTS STARTING AT 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT ON SATURDAY, MAY 27, 2023 ON GOLDEN BOY BOXING’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

