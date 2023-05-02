Chad Mendes retires from fighting after loss to Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 41

Chad ‘Money’ Mendes is a former UFC featherweight title contender who recently competed in a bare-knuckle boxing match at BKFC 41 on April 29, 2023. Mendes lost the fight via split decision to Eddie Alvarez and subsequently announced his retirement from combat sports.

In a post-fight interview, Mendes explained his decision to retire, stating that he had achieved everything he had set out to do in his career and that he no longer had the desire to continue fighting.

“I just don’t need to be doing this sh*t anymore,” Mendes said. “I’ve accomplished everything I wanted to accomplish in my career. I’ve fought for world titles, I’ve fought the best guys in the world, and I just don’t have that burning desire to keep going.”

Mendes went on to say that he was happy with his decision to retire and that he was looking forward to spending more time with his family and pursuing other interests outside of combat sports.

“I’m happy with my decision,” Mendes said. “I’m excited to move on to the next chapter of my life and see what’s next for me. I’ve got a lot of other things that I want to do and pursue, and I’m looking forward to that.”

