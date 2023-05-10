Watch Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Butler, Jason Moloney vs. Vincent Astrolabio Fight Live on ESPN

(ESPN PR) – Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone presents a world championship doubleheader. Janibek vs. Butler and Moloney vs. Astrolabio, live this Saturday, May 13 at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at Stockton Arena in Stockton, CA.

The main event features undefeated Kazak phenom Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (13-0, 8 KOs) defending his WBO middleweight world title against Canadian contender Steven Butler (32-3-1, 26 KOs).

Janibek, a native of Zhilandy, Kazakhstan, took the fast track to title contention after representing his country in the 2016 Olympics. He captured his first pair of regional titles in 2019 and in 2021 stopped former world champions Hassan N’Dam and Rob Brant. In 2022, he captured the interim WBO middleweight title. He was then elevated to world champion after Demetrius Andrade elected to move up in weight rather than defend his title. Last November, Janibek defended his title against Denzel Bentley via a 12-round decision.

Butler is a nine-year pro from Montreal, Canada. He captured the IBF North American title via first-round knockout against Janks Trotter in 2016 before suffering his first defeat against then-undefeated Brandon Cook the following year. Butler bounced back with eight knockout victories before decisioning Vitalii Kopylenko to capture the WBC International middleweight title. Butler is now coming off four wins, two of them by knockout.

In the co-feature for the vacant WBO bantamweight title, former two-time world title challenger Jason “Mayhem” Moloney (25-2, 19 KOs) will take on hard-hitting Filipino contender Vincent Astrolabio (18-3, 13 KOs).

The undercard will stream exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT.

ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action with Hall of Famers Andre Ward and Timothy Bradley Jr. as analysts; Mark Kriegel and Crystina Poncher will serve as reporters.

Fight Card

Middleweight Championship – Janibek Alimkhanuly (Champ) vs. Steven Butler (WBO Title)

Bantamweight Championship – Jason Moloney vs. Vincent Astrolabio (Vacant WBO Title)

Lightweight – Gabriel Flores Jr vs. Derrick Murray

Super Featherweight – Robson Conceicao vs. Nicolas Polanco

Middleweight – Javier Martinez vs. Joeshon James

Welterweight – Brian Norman Jr vs. Jesus Antonio Perez Campos

Super Featherweight – Haven Brady Jr vs. D’Angelo Fuentes

Featherweight – Amado Vargas vs. Bernardo Manzano

Featherweight – Ruben Villa vs. Maickol Lopez Villagrana

