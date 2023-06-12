Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III Fight Live Stream On Zeus

Boxing’s biggest cash cow Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. takes on John Gotti III in an exhibition bout on June 11 from the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The boxing live stream show will be on Pay-Per-View through ZEUS Network.

Since Mayweather retired undefeated from professional boxing, he’s kept busy by fighting exhibition bouts around the world. He calls these bouts easy money fights where he makes a couple million for fights where he has no threat of losing.

He’s fought MMA fighters in Japan, YouTubers, and other boxers, now he will be taking on the grandson of famous mob boss John Gotti in an exhibition bout.

John Gotti III is a trained MMA fighter and he made it clear that he isn’t going to take it easy on Mayweather and will go for the KO even though its just an exhibition bout. Since there are no winners in an exhibition that is why a knockout will be a huge deal.

Former UFC star Hector Lombard will fight in a special bare knuckle boxing match on the card against Eric Turner, every other bout will be an boxing match on the fight card.

Unbeaten heavyweight boxing contender Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller will also be part of the Mayweather-Gotti card and he takes on Antonio Zepeda in a 4 round bout.

Fight Card

Exhibition Match – Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III

Light Heavyweight – Ulysses Diaz vs. Khalas Karim

Heavyweight – Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller vs. Antonio Zepeda

Bare Knuckle Boxing Match – Hector Lombard vs. Eric Turner

Light Welterweight – J’Hon Ingram vs. Ryan Lee Allen

Exhibition Match – Kamari Burnside vs. Brendan Jackson

Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III takes place on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT and will be live streamed on the ZEUS Network Pay-Per-View. For more information visit: https://www.thezeusnetwork.com/products/mayweather-vs-gotti-iii-pre-order

