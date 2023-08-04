Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Live Stream Fight Weigh-in Results Video

Watch the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz boxing math weigh-in Live Stream on Friday, August 4 on multiple platforms and stations including ESPN and DAZN. The fight takes place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 5th and will be available on Pay-Per-View through DAZN and ESPN+.

The most notorious figure in boxing is Jake Paul and he is coming off his first professional loss via split decision to Tommy Fury. Paul is ready to bounce back and show people he isn’t giving up on the sport of boxing and is going to get better.

The opponent of choice is another former UFC star in Nate Diaz. The Stockton native is ready to make his pro boxing debut and it will be as the headliner of one of the biggest fight cards of the summer.

Diaz has sparred the likes of Andre Ward and is known for his cardio and punch output, will he be able to use that pressure fighting style against the much younger Paul is the question.

The co-main event will be a women’s undisputed featherweight championship between the reigning queen of the division Amanda Serrano and her rival Heather Hardy who lost her WBO title to Serrano back in 2019. This fight is a long awaited rematch and Hardy has an opportunity at revenge and to make history and become undisputed.

Fight Card

Cruiserweight – Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Women’s Featherweight Championship – Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy (WBC/WBC/WBO/IBF Titles)

Lightweight – Ashton Sylve vs. William Silva

Super Middleweight – Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens

Women’s Super Middleweight – Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry

Welterweight – Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran Villa

Super Middleweight – Kevin Newman vs. Quilisto Madera

Super Welterweight – Jose Aguayo vs. Noel Cavazos

Super Lightweight – Luciano Ramos vs. CJ Hamilton

Watch the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Weigh-In Results Live Stream on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT, on YouTube (Video Below).

