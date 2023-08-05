Watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Boxing Match Live Stream on ESPN+ August 5th

(ESPN Press Release) Paul vs Diaz Promises to be One of the Biggest PPV Events of 2023. Historic Collaboration Builds on DAZN’s Commitment to Bring the Biggest and Best Fights to the Largest Possible Audience.

DAZN, the world’s ultimate sports entertainment platform, and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced a ground-breaking arrangement with ESPN and Top Rank, which will see the mega-fight between international superstar Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and combat sports icon Nate Diaz available for purchase on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, in addition to DAZN PPV. The long-awaited Paul vs. Diaz showdown event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5, live at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas.

ESPN+ subscribers can purchase the $59.99 PPV here, separate streaming subscription required. New subscribers can sign up for ESPN+ here. ESPN+ is available on ESPN.com and the ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices.

Over the last 18 months, Paul and Diaz have traded scathing public jabs about a potential fight, and now the world will finally see the duo go head-to-head to settle the score. Paul (6-1, 4KO’s) will be out for revenge as he prepares for his first fight since his split-decision defeat against Tommy Fury. Hungrier than ever to show the world his boxing prowess, the Cleveland native is pulling out all the stops to prepare for this fight, promising to silence the critics with a spectacular KO against the combat sport icon.

Jake Paul’s attempt at redemption will be no easy feat, as he takes on the world-renowned MMA superstar and heart of the 209, Nate Diaz, who makes his highly anticipated boxing debut after being the most sought-after free agent in combat sports history. A proven fighter who regularly sparred undefeated Hall of Fame boxer Andre Ward during his career, Diaz has won 22-fights as a pro, including devastating Conor McGregor with a 1-2 that lead to the Irishman’s first loss in the UFC.

“We are excited to offer fans this one-of-a-kind combat sports event on ESPN+ PPV, which is the result of incredible collaboration between ESPN, DAZN, MVP and Top Rank,” said Matt Kenny, vice president of programming and acquisitions. “We look forward to a great event on August 5.”

“This arrangement demonstrates DAZN’s, MVP’s, ESPN’s and Top Rank’s commitment to bring the fragmented combat PPV market together to deliver one of the biggest PPV events of the year to fight fans on August 5,” said Joseph Markowski, CEO North America, DAZN Group. “DAZN is committed to bringing the biggest and best fights to the widest possible audience. We will work with all broadcasters, platforms and promotional companies to deliver the most entertaining and anticipated matchups.”

“This is an unprecedented alliance between Most Valuable Promotions, DAZN, ESPN, and Top Rank that is driven by the partnership between MVP and Real Fight Inc to put together this massive cross-cultural event, and we could not be more excited to extend the Paul vs. Diaz PPV to ESPN+ fans on Saturday August 5th,” said MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian. “The magnitude of our pay-per-view collaboration speaks to the immense star power of Jake Paul and Nate Diaz and their command of PPV audiences. We are incredibly grateful for each of our allies’ commitments to make Paul vs. Diaz the biggest, best, and by far the most accessible pay-per-view fight of the year for fans in the United States and across the world.”

The Paul vs. Diaz full card will include:

In the main event, MVP’s Jake “The Problem Child” Paul faces off against Real Fight Inc’s Nate Diaz over 10 rounds contested at 185 lbs.

In the co-main, undisputed featherweight world champion, Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano will put all her belts on the line against former WBO featherweight title holder Heather “The Heat” Hardy across 10 rounds contested at 126 lbs.

Undefeated top prospect lightweight H20 Sylve faces off with the much more experienced veteran lightweight William “Baby Face” Dos Santos Silva over 8 rounds contested at 135 lbs.

Chris Avila will be facing fellow MMA star Jeremy “Lil Heathen” Stephens in an 8-round matchup contested at 168 lbs.

Shadasia Green, the mandatory challenger for the undisputed super middleweight title, will fight Olivia Curry, who boasts a decisive five-bout winning streak, over 10 rounds at 168 lbs.

Former WBC Continental Americas Welterweight Champion Alan Sanchez will take on 17-1 Angel Beltran Villa in an 8-round welterweight bout at 147 lbs.

Watch “Get Ready for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz” available on-demand on ESPN+.

