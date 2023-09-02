Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr 2 Rematch Live Stream on ESPN+

The anticipated rematch between British boxing standouts Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr will take place on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, England and will be live streamed in the United States on ESPN+.

The battle will be set for 12-rounds in the middleweight division and it will be stacked with a great undercard including former women’s champion Mikaela Mayer going up to 140 pounds to face Silvia Bortot.

When former light middleweight champion Liam Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) and Chris Eubank Jr. (32-3-0, 23 KOs) first locked horns back in January of 2023, the feeling was Smith was a tune up for Eubank Jr. who was originally scheduled to face undefeated Conor Benn in a catch weight bout. The fight with Benn fell thru due to failed drug tests and Eubank Jr. elected to stay busy and made the fight with Smith.

Smith, 34, demolished Eubank Jr. and stopped him in the fourth round, it was a shocking upset but also shows why no fighter should be taken lightly. The 33-year-old Eubank Jr. activated his rematch clause and believes the second time around he will be in better condition and not weight-drained.

Smith wants to prove to the boxing public that his win over Eubank Jr. was no fluke and Eubank Jr. wants to prove that he was indeed weakened and not one hundred percent by beating Smith decisively in the rematch.

Fight Card

Middleweight – Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr.

Light Welterweight – Adam Azim vs. Aram Faniian

Heavyweight – Frazer Clarke vs. David Allen

Super Middleweight – Mark Heffron vs. Jack Cullen

Women’s Super Lightweight – Mikaela Mayer vs. Silvia Bortot

Welterweight – Florian Marku vs. Dylan Moran

Lightweight – Frankie Stringer vs. Christian Lopez Flores

Women’s Welterweight – Lauren Price vs. Lolita Muzeya

Watch Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr. II on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT live stream on ESPN+ in the USA.

Like this: Like Loading...