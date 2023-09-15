MisFits & DAZN: Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis Fight Face Off Video

Popular YouTube star and WWE pro wrestler Logan “Maverick” Paul returns to the boxing ring to take on undefeated MMA fighter Dillon Danis on October 14th on MF & DAZN: X Series – The Prime Card headlined by KSI vs. Tommy Fury.

Logan Paul and KSI were once bitter rivals and shared the ring together but now the two are business partners with the sports drink PRIME one of the most popular and fastest selling beverages on the market.

Paul, 28, wasn’t expecting his opponent to attack his future wife Nina Agdal during the build up to this fight, but he believes Dillon Danis is doing this hoping it will get the fight canceled. Paul is eager to get the gloves on and punish Danis in the ring over his constant harassment and trolling of his personal life.

Danis, 30, is best know for being Conor McGregor’s sparring partner and grappling partner. He is also an undefeated fighter in Bellator MMA and will be making his pro boxing debut against Paul.

The two opponents met up for the DAZN Face Off special where they have an in person sit down at a table across from each other with a moderator in the middle who fields questions about their upcoming fight.

Paul and Danis have been going back and forth on social media, but they will finally get to trade barbs face to face.

Watch the Full Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis: Face Off video presented by DAZN:

