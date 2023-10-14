KSI vs. Tommy Fury, Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis Free Livestream Prelim Countdown Show

The biggest crossover boxing event of the year Misfits x DAZN X Series 10 – The Prime Card will take place on Saturday night live from Manchester, England when a double main event featuring the two original social media boxing stars KSI and Logan Paul taking on worthy challengers Tommy Fury and Dillon Danis. Also a Free Live Stream Countdown Show will broadcast on YouTube before the main card.

KSI vs. Tommy Fury will be for the Misfits cruiserweight title, and both undefeated boxers have something to prove and something to lose. KSI will be in against his toughest foe, he faces the man who handed Jake Paul his first professional boxing defeat.

Tommy Fury is the brother of undefeated heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury and he is riding on a high after beating Jake Paul and now he gets a big payday against KSI and another chance to hand a YouTube boxer their first loss.

The most anticipated bout and notorious one is Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis. Both fighters were trolling each other on Social Media with Paul attacking Danis as an absentee fighter who is riding Conor McGregor’s coattails and clout chasing, and Danis taking personal digs at Paul’s fiancee Nina Agdal.

The rest of the fight card is going to be loaded with crossover influencer boxing action.

The popular Filipino boxing sensation Salt Papi will take on Slim in what could be the most competitive fight of the undercard.

Whindersson Nunes and My Mate Nate will square up in a light heavyweight scrap.

King Kenny goes up against former MMA fighter turned crossover boxing star Anthony Taylor in what will be one of the toughest fights of his boxing career.

Walid Sharks aims to get revenge against Deen the Great in a rematch that could end up fight of the night.

Also on the Prime Card is another special Tag Team match up Alex Wassabi & NichLmao vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave.

The Free Live Stream Prelim Countdown Show features three bouts and will have various influencers and celebs discussing the double main event.

MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card

Misfits Cruiserweight Championship – KSI vs. Tommy Fury

Heavyweight – Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

Middleweight – Salt Papi vs. Slim

Lightweight – Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks

Light Heavyweight – King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor

Light Heavyweight – Whindersson Nunes Batista vs. My Mate Nate

Tag Team Match – Nichlmao & Alex Wassabi vs. Luis Pineda & B Dave

Preliminary Card

Middleweight – Ryan Taylor vs. Swarmz

Misfits Heavyweight Championship – Chase De Moor vs. Tempo Arts

Heavyweight – SX vs. DTG

Watch the KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis Misfits x DAZN X 10 Celebrity Countdown Show Live Stream on YouTube beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Misfits & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card double main event KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis takes place on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2 p.m. ET, from Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. The Livestream is available for purchase on ESPN+ PPV subscribers can purchase the $64.99 PPV and also on DAZN.

Like this: Like Loading...