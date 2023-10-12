KSI vs Tommy Fury, Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Live Stream Fight Press Conference

The biggest social media boxing event will take place on October 14th with MF and DAZN X Series 10 – The Prime Card: KSI vs. Tommy Fury, Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis at the Manchester Arena in England.

The combatants will share verbal barbs one last time at the final fight week press conference on Thursday, and it will be live streamed online on YouTube.

The lead up to the event has been massive and most of the focus has been on the co-main event due to undefeated MMA fighter Dillon Danis attacking and exposing Logan Paul’s fiancee Nina Agdal’s personal past relationships on his social media.

It has gotten so bad that Paul threatened to sue and Agdal filed a restraining order to get the former Conor McGregor sparring partner to stop harassing her online.

Paul has promised to make Danis pay in the ring for the disrespect toward his fiancee and Danis believes he has Paul right where he wants him agitated and emotional so he can catch him coming in aggressive.

KSI and Tommy Fury have kept it mostly boxing and all their verbal swipes have been directed toward each other and their boxing skills.

KSI believes Fury is not on his level and Fury can’t wait to add another social media star to his list of victims. Fury beat Jake Paul handing him his first defeat and he plans on doing the same to KSI on Saturday night.

The popular Filipino boxing social media star Salt Papi returns to the ring after losing a decision to Anthony Taylor, he will take on Slim Albaher in a middleweight bout. The rest of the card is stacked with influencer boxing stars going toe to toe.

MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card

Misfits Cruiserweight Championship – KSI vs. Tommy Fury

Heavyweight – Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

Middleweight – Salt Papi vs. Slim

Lightweight – Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks

Light Heavyweight – King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor

Light Heavyweight – Whindersson Nunes Batista vs. My Mate Nate

Tag Team Match – Nichlmao & Alex Wassabi vs. Luis Pineda & B Dave

Preliminary Card

Middleweight – Ryan Taylor vs. Swarmz

Misfits Heavyweight Championship – Chase De Moor vs. Tempo Arts

Heavyweight – SX vs. DTG

Watch the MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card: KSI vs Tommy Fury, Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Judgement Day Press Conference Live Stream on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT on YouTube.

