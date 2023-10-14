Watch Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza Fight Live on Showtime Championship Boxing

Tim Tszyu the son of legendary Kostya Tszyu will return to the boxing ring to defend his newly crowned WBO light middleweight title against American Brian Mendoza at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre Live on Showtime Championship Boxing.

The Premier Boxing Champions event will take place on Saturday in the USA or Sunday in Australia.

Tszyu (23-0, 17 KOs) was supposed to fight Jermell Charlo for the undisputed 154-pound light middleweight championship but the fight fell thru several times. Charlo eventually opted to move up to 168-pounds to fight Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight title. Charlo put on a lackluster effort and before the fight he was stripped of his WBO title, which elevated Tszyu to the championship status.

Tszyu will defend his WBO title against Brian Mendoza (22-2, 16 KOs) a live underdog who is coming off a shocking upset stoppage win of the “Towering Inferno” Sebastian Fundora.

Mendoza is ready to pull of another upset and Tszyu vows not to overlook him because he knows that any fighter especially one who is hungry and willing to leave it all in the ring is a dangerous one.

If Tszyu beats Mendoza he still would like to fight Jermell Charlo for all the marbles and the right to be called the undisputed world champion in the light middleweight division.

Fight Card

Light Middleweight Championship – Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza (WBO Title)

Featherweight – Sam Goodman vs. Miguel Flores

Super Featherweight – Nathaniel May vs. Jackson Jon England

Super Bantamweight – Shanell Dargan vs. Amber Amelia

Heavyweight – Toese Vousiutu vs. Julius Long

Welterweight – Hassan Hamdan vs. Danvers Cuschieri

Light Middleweight – Sergei Vorobev vs. Wade Ryan

Watch Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT on SHOWTIME.

